Women's heptathlon 100m hurdles at Paris 2024 Olympic Games in puctures

(L to R)Anouk Vetter of the Netherlands, Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium and Carolin Schaefer of Germany compete during the women's heptathlon 100m hurdles of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Athletes compete during the women's heptathlon 100m hurdles of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Athletes compete during the women's heptathlon 100m hurdles of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Anouk Vetter (L) of the Netherlands reacts after the women's heptathlon 100m hurdles of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

Anouk Vetter (L) of the Netherlands and Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium compete during the women's heptathlon 100m hurdles of Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)


