Workers say Korean firms warned about U.S. visa risks before Hyundai factory raid

South Korean workers and officials say concerns were raised about questionable U.S. visas months before a raid at Hyundai’s battery plant in Georgia led to more than 300 arrests.

The raid, the largest of its kind by U.S. Homeland Security, targeted subcontractor staff installing equipment at the nearly completed factory. Most had entered the U.S. under visa waiver or B-1 business travel visas, which do not permit full work, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

South Korean industry insiders said firms had long struggled to secure H-1B visas for engineers and resorted to “grey zone” practices tolerated under previous U.S. administrations. That changed under President Donald Trump’s renewed immigration crackdown, leaving many workers vulnerable.

LG Energy Solution confirmed 47 of its employees were detained, while Hyundai said none of its direct staff were arrested. Both companies pledged to review subcontractor practices.

The raid has fueled tension between Washington and Seoul, a key U.S. investor, as South Korea pushes for a new visa category for skilled workers.

