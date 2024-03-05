Working group for Azerbaijan-Philippines Interparliamentary Relations to be established

+ ↺ − 16 px

A working group for Azerbaijan-Philippines Interparliamentary Relations is set to be established.

This initiative is outlined in the draft decision to amend the resolution of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the election of the heads of the working groups on interparliamentary relations of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan ", which was included in the agenda of the Milli Majlis`s meeting held on March 5.

News.Az