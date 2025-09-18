World Athletics Championships 2025: Neeraj Chopra finishes 8th, Sachin Yadav misses podium with 4th place

+ ↺ − 16 px

India’s javelin throw hopes ended in disappointment at the World Athletics Championships 2025 as Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra finished 8th, while Sachin Yadav narrowly missed out on a medal, settling for 4th place in the men’s javelin throw final.

The gold medal went to Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, who clinched victory with a throw of 88.16m. He was followed by Anderson Peters of Grenada (87.38m) and Curtis Thompson of the USA (86.67m), who secured silver and bronze, respectively, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Competing in his first world championship final, 25-year-old Sachin Yadav delivered a strong performance. His opening throw of 86.27m marked a personal best and kept him in medal contention until the final stages. However, Thompson’s 86.67m effort edged Yadav out of the podium places, leaving the Indian thrower in fourth place.

Defending champion Neeraj Chopra struggled to find his rhythm. His best throw of 84.03m came in the early rounds, but it was not enough to secure a top finish. Chopra ended the competition in 8th place, a far cry from his Olympic-winning performance.

Despite the setback, Chopra did manage to finish ahead of rival Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, who placed 10th with a throw of 82.75m.

While Chopra had an off day, Yadav’s breakthrough performance highlighted India’s growing depth in javelin throw. His fourth-place finish against the world’s best signals a promising future for the youngster.

