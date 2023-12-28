World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day celebrated in Rotterdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

A festive event entitled "We are a Victorious Nation!" marking the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, has been held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, News.Az reports.

Co-organized by Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora and the European Azerbaijani Women's Union "Motherland", the event was attended by employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the Netherlands, Consulate General of Türkiye in Amsterdam, Azerbaijanis living in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, as well as representatives of the Turkish community and the Turkish media reps operating in the Netherlands.

During the festive event, held as part of the “Year of Heydar Aliyev" the guests were informed about the political activity of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and his exceptional role in the development of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

The participants also watched several documentaries dedicated to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the brilliant Victory of the Azerbaijani people.

In their remarks, the speakers congratulated Azerbaijanis and the Turkic world on the occasion of the holidays, as well as the waving of the Azerbaijani flag in all cities and villages of Karabakh. The Ambassador and diaspora representatives called on Azerbaijani citizens living in the Netherlands to take active participation in the snap presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan on February 7 next year.

The funds raised from the concert will be donated to the families of martyrs and veterans in Azerbaijan.

News.Az