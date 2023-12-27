World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day highlighted in Jordanian media

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Jordan News Agency (Petra) and others authoritative news portals have published articles by the Azerbaijani embassy in the country, shedding light on December 31 - World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day.

The articles emphasize the significance of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, a declaration made by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prioritized by President Ilham Aliyev today. The articles bring attention to the fact that Azerbaijanis are actively engaged in the social and political life of more than 70 countries worldwide, including Jordan.

The articles underline that 2023 has been declared as the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in Azerbaijan, commemorating the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

News.Az