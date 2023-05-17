World Bank promotes digital literacy in Azerbaijan - country manager

+ ↺ − 16 px

The World Bank promotes digital literacy in Azerbaijan in various ways, said World Bank Country Manager for Azerbaijan Sarah Michael.

She made the remarks while speaking at the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2023 conference in Baku, News.Az reports.

Sarah Michael said that by investing in digital infrastructure, the World Bank supports the aspect of demand for this type of service. The World Bank also develops the knowledge of the population in the field of digital services, cybersecurity and provides support to local enterprises.

"In order to increase digital literacy, there are several solutions, in particular in Azerbaijan. These are ASAN Centers, their system is based on the principle of "one window". This system supports digital transition," she added.

She also noted that the World Bank participates in the project of "smart" villages in Azerbaijan.

"About 60 percent of the Azerbaijani population lives in rural areas. We have been working on the smart villages project for 6-7 years together with the government and the private sector of Azerbaijan," Sarah Michael concluded.

News.Az