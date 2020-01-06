World Cup 2020 in Baku: 31 countries confirmed their participation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2020 international racing season will start in Azerbaijan on February 15 with the World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling.

Report informs that a two-day tournament will be licensed to the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.

According to the preliminary registration, 31 countries have already confirmed their participation. About 171 gymnasts will compete for the title.

Their names will be announced at the end of January.

The classification stage will be on the first day, and the final steps will be on the second day. Gymnasts, who earn the highest performance in the tournament, will be presented with the traditional AGF Trophy Cup.

