World Economic Forum 2024 kicks off in Davos with 'Rebuilding Trust' as key theme

Against the backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions, evolving economic policies, and rapid technological advancements, the 54th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) kicked off Monday in Davos, Switzerland, with the theme "Rebuilding Trust," News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

During the Jan. 15-19 meeting, over 2,800 participants from 120 countries, including prominent figures from the business, political, academic, and civil society realms, will gather to navigate the complex global landscape and seek solutions to pressing challenges.

WEF underscores the necessity of international collaboration in tackling humanitarian, climate, social, and economic challenges, encapsulated by this year's theme Rebuilding Trust.

Global risk analysis by WEF identifies disinformation, extreme weather events, and climate change as major threats, further complicated by mounting geopolitical crises.

Leaders will concentrate on six critical themes: Economic resilience, energy transformation, globalization, productive artificial intelligence, strengthening institutions, and women's health.

Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of WEF, emphasized the imperative to rebuild trust in a fragmented world witnessing increased social divisions.

The forum explores the impact of the technological revolution, sustainability, and the rise of populism.

Artificial intelligence (AI) takes center stage, with discussions focusing on its equitable use, regulatory frameworks balancing innovation and societal risks, and its interface with other transformative technologies.

The agenda also delves into the rise of populism, technological advancements, breakthroughs in medicine, robotics, AI, and digitalization.

Geopolitical issues, including the war in Gaza and Ukraine, feature prominently on the agenda, acknowledging the complex geopolitical landscape. Diplomatic discussions on conflicts in the Middle East, Ukraine, and Africa are anticipated.

