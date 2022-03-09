Yandex metrika counter

World Economic Forum freezes relations with Russia

The World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos froze relations with Russia, including strategic partnerships with oligarch-run conglomerates.  

A WEF spokesperson said the organization is forced to comply with US, EU and Swiss sanctions against Russia, which means breaking ties with Russian banks and oil companies.

“We do not cooperate with any sanctioned individual and have frozen all relations with Russian organizations,” the spokesperson added.


News.Az 

