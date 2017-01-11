World Economic Forum in Davos to bring together record number of participants

World Economic Forum in Davos to bring together record number of participants

Program of the annual World Economic Forum (WEF), which will be held in Davos, Switzerland on January 17-20 has been announced.

Report informs that the forum will be held under the slogan "Responsibility and responsible leadership".

Leading business executives and political leaders will discuss most pressing problems of the world including global and regional faced by modern society. The program of the forum includes debates on the most pressing global events, including the digital economy, the future of energy, the fight against terrorism, post multicultural era, etc.

This year, the forum will be attended by over 3,000 delegates, a record for the forum.They include heads of state, the head of the Foreign Ministry and other ministries.The forum will include up to 400 sessions of discussions.

Notably, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev repeatedly participated in the forum.

News.Az

