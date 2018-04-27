World Jewish Congress congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the World Jewish Congress Ronald Lauder and Chief Executive Officer of the Congress Robert Singer have sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, APA reports.

"We are pleased to congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on behalf of the World Jewish Congress representing Jewish communities and organizations in more than 100 countries. We always highly appreciate your continued support to the Jewish community in Azerbaijan. As you said in our last meeting in Baku, the Azerbaijani and Jewish peoples have a long history of friendship and there are high-level relations between the two countries. We are confident that strong bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Israel will continue to develop further. We once again congratulate you on your victory in the election,” said the congratulatory letter.

