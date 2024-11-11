World leaders arrive in Azerbaijan to join COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrived in Azerbaijan on Monday to attend the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Finnish president was welcomed by Farid Gayibov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, along with other officials, News.Az reports.Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović also arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the COP29 climate conference.At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Jakov Milatović was welcomed by Farid Gayibov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, along with other officials.Moreover, President of the European Council Charles Michel on Monday arrived in Azerbaijan to take part in COP29.At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the European Council president was welcomed by Vugar Mustafayev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Industry, along with other officials.Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo is also among the high-level guests of the COP29 climate summit. The Belgian premier landed in Azerbaijan on Monday. At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Vagif Sadigov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belgium, along with other officials.

News.Az