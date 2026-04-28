World record: China drills 3,413 meters into Antarctic ice

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China has reached a major milestone in Antarctic exploration after successfully drilling through 3,413 meters of ice to access the area above the Qilin Subglacial Lake, setting a new global record for hot-water drilling in polar regions.

The operation was carried out by China’s 42nd Antarctic expedition team on February 5, 2026, in East Antarctica’s Princess Elizabeth Land, near the Taishan Station. The achievement surpasses the previous international record by nearly 900 meters, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Researchers used a domestically developed hot-water drilling system, which pumps near-boiling water under high pressure to melt through ice layers. This method is designed to minimize contamination, making it one of the preferred techniques for reaching subglacial lakes while preserving their pristine conditions.

Qilin Subglacial Lake, named by China in 2022, lies buried beneath kilometers of ice and has been isolated for millions of years. Scientists consider it a “natural time capsule” that may hold valuable clues about Earth’s past climate and environmental changes.

The extreme conditions—complete darkness, high pressure, and long-term isolation—also make the lake an important site for studying microbial life and geochemical processes. Researchers say findings from such environments could help improve understanding of potential life in similar icy worlds, such as Jupiter’s moon Europa or Saturn’s moon Enceladus.

The breakthrough marks a significant step forward in China’s polar research capabilities and expands scientific access to some of the most remote and unexplored environments on Earth.

News.Az