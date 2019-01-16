World-renowned Baku-born photographer to address Davos forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

World famous photographer Rena Effendi will address the World Economic Forum in Davos, scheduled for January 22-25, Bakucity.az reports.

Very honored to be speaking on the subject of "The Female Icon" - celebrating the diversity of women and sharing their stories of strength and perseverance at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week on January 22 in the Congress Betazone,” the photographer wrote on her Facebook account.

Rena Effendi was born in Baku in 1977. Her work focuses on themes of environment, post-conflict society, the effects of oil industry on people and social inequality. Her photographs have been published in publications such as Newsweek, Financial Times, Time Magazine, National Geographic and Le Monde. Effendi has been awarded many prizes of world importance.

