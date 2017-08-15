World Scout Conference in Baku discusses targets of 3-year plan of scout movement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second day of the World Scout Conference in Baku has featured discussions on the targets of a 3-year plan (2017-2020) of scout movement.

The sessions held as part of the conference also focused on a number of issues, including the future development of scouting organizations, the formation of their strategies and activities, and elections to governing bodies for the upcoming period, AzerTag reports.

The conference also featured the nomination of 19 candidates for the 2017-2020 World Scout Committee. President of the Association of Scouts of Azerbaijan Ilyas Ismayilli is also among the candidates.

The World Scout Jamboree will also be held as part of the 41st World Scout Conference on August 16.

The 13th World Scout Youth Forum and the 41st World Scout Conference are one of the largest events held in the Eurasian Scouting Region in terms of the scale and number of participants.

News.Az

