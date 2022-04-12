World's leading int'l organizations acknowledged new realities -President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The results of the post-conflict period, the results of the first year give grounds to say that we have reached all our goals, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech at the meeting on the results of the first quarter of this year, News.az reports.

"First of all, we have continued our contacts and active cooperation with international organizations, and the world's leading international organizations have acknowledged the new realities," said President Ilham Aliyev.

News.az

News.Az