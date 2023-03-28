Wounded Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa undergoes surgery

+ ↺ − 16 px

Wounded Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa is currently being operated on, News.az reports.

An armed attack was committed on Fazil Mustafa near his house.

A task force has been called to the scene of the incident. Operational-search measures have been launched to identify the person or persons who committed the attempt.

Note that Caliber.az has enumerated some facts regarding the incident such as:

-Today is the professional holiday of the state security service and the foreign intelligence service of Azerbaijan;

-Yesterday, Azerbaijan conducted an operation against Iranian spies;

-Tomorrow, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan will open the embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel;

-MP Fazil Mustafa is known for his harsh anti-Iranian rhetoric.

News.Az