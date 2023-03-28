Yandex metrika counter

Wounded Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa undergoes surgery

  • Incident
  • Share
Wounded Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa undergoes surgery

Wounded Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa is currently being operated on, News.az reports.

An armed attack was committed on Fazil Mustafa near his house.

A task force has been called to the scene of the incident. Operational-search measures have been launched to identify the person or persons who committed the attempt.

Note that Caliber.az has enumerated some facts regarding the incident such as:

-Today is the professional holiday of the state security service and the foreign intelligence service of Azerbaijan;

-Yesterday, Azerbaijan conducted an operation against Iranian spies;

-Tomorrow, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan will open the embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel;

-MP Fazil Mustafa is known for his harsh anti-Iranian rhetoric.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      