Wounded Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa undergoes surgery
Wounded Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa is currently being operated on, News.az reports.
An armed attack was committed on Fazil Mustafa near his house.
A task force has been called to the scene of the incident. Operational-search measures have been launched to identify the person or persons who committed the attempt.
Note that Caliber.az has enumerated some facts regarding the incident such as:
-Today is the professional holiday of the state security service and the foreign intelligence service of Azerbaijan;
-Yesterday, Azerbaijan conducted an operation against Iranian spies;
-Tomorrow, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan will open the embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel;
-MP Fazil Mustafa is known for his harsh anti-Iranian rhetoric.