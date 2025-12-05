Yandex metrika counter

Xi hosts Macron in China, few deals materialize

Photo: Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping accompanied French President Emmanuel Macron on a rare sightseeing trip to Chengdu, signaling Beijing’s diplomatic focus on France.

Despite the high-profile visit, Macron’s trip yielded little beyond symbolic gestures and 12 small cooperation agreements in areas like nuclear energy and panda conservation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Analysts note Xi faces constraints in offering major concessions due to ongoing U.S. and EU trade negotiations, limiting the potential for commercial breakthroughs.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

