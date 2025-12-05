Xi hosts Macron in China, few deals materialize

Xi hosts Macron in China, few deals materialize

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese President Xi Jinping accompanied French President Emmanuel Macron on a rare sightseeing trip to Chengdu, signaling Beijing’s diplomatic focus on France.

Despite the high-profile visit, Macron’s trip yielded little beyond symbolic gestures and 12 small cooperation agreements in areas like nuclear energy and panda conservation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Analysts note Xi faces constraints in offering major concessions due to ongoing U.S. and EU trade negotiations, limiting the potential for commercial breakthroughs.

News.Az