Macron urges Xi to boost cooperation on Ukraine, trade, and environment

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Chinese leader Xi Jinping to strengthen collaboration on geopolitics, global trade, and environmental issues during his fourth state visit to China. Macron emphasized the importance of dialogue to promote peace and stability, particularly regarding the war in Ukraine, and outlined a “positive three-fold agenda” of geopolitical stability, economic rebalancing, and environmental sustainability.

Xi, in turn, encouraged France to maintain strategic independence while deepening cooperation in aerospace, nuclear energy, AI, the green economy, and biopharmaceuticals. He reaffirmed China’s commitment to promoting peace in Ukraine and Gaza, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The visit included a large business delegation from France, featuring executives from Airbus, BNP Paribas, Schneider, and Alstom, as Macron sought to secure commercial deals and strengthen France’s economic ties with China. Twelve cooperation agreements were signed, covering areas such as nuclear energy, bilateral investment, population ageing, and panda conservation.

Despite the diplomatic goodwill, analysts note constraints on progress: Xi is unlikely to approve major French orders or adjust tariffs, given broader trade negotiations with the U.S. and China’s focus on strategic leverage. France remains a key export market for China, with $35 billion in annual goods exports to China, while imports from China amount to around $45 billion.

Macron stressed the need for fairer global economic governance and greater supply chain stability, highlighting the importance of a balanced partnership between the two major powers.

