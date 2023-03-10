Xi Jinping elected China’s president for 3rd time

+ ↺ − 16 px

Xi Jinping clinched a third term as China’s president after being re-elected at the 14th National People's Congress on Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Xi was elected in the first General Assembly of the Congress in the capital Beijing by a unanimous vote in which he was the only candidate.

Han Zheng was elected China’s vice president while Zhao Leji was elected chairman of China's 14th National People's Congress Standing Committee.

Elected as president in 2013 and 2018 and having served for 10 years, Xi has been re-elected for a five-year term, becoming the first leader in the history of the People's Republic of China to hold the presidency for the third time.

Xi will also serve as chairman of the Central Military Commission.

In 2018, China's lawmakers passed a constitutional amendment abolishing a presidential two-term limit that enabled Xi to rule indefinitely.

News.Az