Xiaomi overtakes Apple to lead global wearables market

According to analytics company Canalys, from January to March, shipments of wearable devices – including fitness trackers and smart watches – reached 46.6 million units, up 13% from the same period last year.

Xiaomi shipped 8.7 million devices and took 19% of the global market, showing an impressive growth of 44%. The company's leading position was ensured by the updated Smart Band and Watch series, as well as affordable models under the Redmi brand. The Redmi Band 5 fitness bracelet turned out to be especially successful - it became one of the best-selling gadgets of the quarter.

Apple moved into second place, shipping about 7.6 million units (16% of the market). Huawei came in third with 7.1 million shipments and a 15% share, helped by strong demand for the Watch GT and Watch Fit models.

Samsung took fourth place with 4.9 million devices shipped (11%), and Garmin rounded out the top five, shipping 1.8 million gadgets (4%).

Canalys also conducted a survey among European consumers to find out which factors are most important when choosing a smartwatch. Price and battery life came out on top. Health monitoring features, brand recognition and device design also ranked high. Sports features, the survey found, had a lesser impact on the choice.