Yandex metrika counter

Xiaomi overtakes Apple to lead global wearables market

  • World
  • Share
Xiaomi overtakes Apple to lead global wearables market
Source: yugatech

Chinese company Xiaomi took first place in the global wearable electronics market based on the results of the first quarter of 2025, News.Az informs via GSM Arena.

According to analytics company Canalys, from January to March, shipments of wearable devices – including fitness trackers and smart watches – reached 46.6 million units, up 13% from the same period last year.

Xiaomi shipped 8.7 million devices and took 19% of the global market, showing an impressive growth of 44%. The company's leading position was ensured by the updated Smart Band and Watch series, as well as affordable models under the Redmi brand. The Redmi Band 5 fitness bracelet turned out to be especially successful - it became one of the best-selling gadgets of the quarter.

Apple moved into second place, shipping about 7.6 million units (16% of the market). Huawei came in third with 7.1 million shipments and a 15% share, helped by strong demand for the Watch GT and Watch Fit models.

Samsung took fourth place with 4.9 million devices shipped (11%), and Garmin rounded out the top five, shipping 1.8 million gadgets (4%).

Canalys also conducted a survey among European consumers to find out which factors are most important when choosing a smartwatch. Price and battery life came out on top. Health monitoring features, brand recognition and device design also ranked high. Sports features, the survey found, had a lesser impact on the choice.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      