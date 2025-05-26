Xiaomi takes aim at Tesla’s bestselling car in China with its longer-range YU7

China’s Xiaomi, known for its smartphones, only recently entered the electric-vehicle space. It is now taking aim at Tesla’s estselling car in China, News.az reports citing Investing.

Less than a year after launching its first electric car, Xiaomi late on Thursday revealed its YU7 SUV and claimed it would have a driving range of at least 760 kilometers (472 miles) on a single charge.

That’s well above the 719 km advertised for Tesla’s extended-range Model Y. Driving range has been a selling point for consumers worried about frequent battery charging.

“We expect Yu7 would significantly erode Tesla Model-Y’s China market share,” Citi analyst Jeff Chung said in a report Sunday.

Citi expects the YU7 to be priced around 250,000 yuan to 320,000 yuan ($34,700 to $44,420), and forecasts monthly sales of about 30,000 units. Once sales pick up, Citi predicts annual sales of 300,000 to 360,000 units.

That price range pits the YU7 against Tesla’s Model Y, which starts at 263,500 yuan in China. Xiaomi plans to announce the YU7′s price at the car’s official launch in July.