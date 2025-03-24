XRP expected to explode as SEC drops lawsuit - Best Crypto presales projected to outperform Ripple in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

The worst-kept secret in crypto is finally confirmed as the SEC drops their case against Ripple. XRP will now likely pump but will these presales outperform it?

So, the rumors have turned out to be true. For a long time now we have expected the SEC to drop its case against Ripple (XRP), and we have finally gotten confirmation. It comes at a time when the crypto market is recovering, so it is double the good news for $XRP investors as the price has now grown by over 5% over the last 7 days.

This is it – the moment we’ve been waiting for. The SEC will drop its appeal – a resounding victory for Ripple, for crypto, every way you look at it.



The future is bright. Let's build. pic.twitter.com/7WsD0C92Cm — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) March 19, 2025

XRP will grow but the best crypto presales are better investments

$XRP is likely to be now facing into a period of growth but we think there are still some better investment opportunities out there. The 4 best presales right now are not only projected to outperform $XRP in our books but most of the market. Here are those coins:

Solaxy ($SOLX)

Bitcoin Bull ($BTCBULL)

Mind of Pepe ($MIND)

SpacePay ($SPY)

Let’s now take a look at each coin and see why they are thought of so highly.

Solaxy- The presale token that is coming to rescue the Solana network

An important part of being successful in crypto can be timing. If a token can launch at the right time it can be crucial to its success. That is what we have here with Solaxy ($SOLX). The meme coin is going to be the first Solana Layer 2 solution and it comes at a time when the network is crying out for more scalability.

That is what Solaxy wants to offer on its future-proof network. Solana’s massive growth in 2024 was great but it has led to issues like congestion which has caused more failed transactions. This is what Solaxy aims to solve. The presale has been a resounding success and has raised over $27.7 million.

Bitcoin Bull- The meme coin giving out $BTC prizes when Bitcoin pumps

If you are a project that is promising to give its investors Bitcoin ($BTC) prizes, you are going to find yourself on most lists discussing the best crypto presales. That is what Bitcoin Bull ($BTCBULL) is offering its investors. The project has turned Bitcoin’s journey to $1 million into a meme coin and it wants you on board for the ride.

Along this journey, there will be milestones to hit along the way and every time one is hit, Investors will be given Bitcoin Prizes. Not only this, but a certain amount of the total supply will also be burnt which will make the tokens investors hold more valuable making it one of the best crypto presales we have seen in some time. The presale has just hit the $4 million raised point.

Mind of Pepe- Take a look at the future with one of the best crypto presales ever

We are setting our stall out early here but we really are that high on the potential of Mind of Pepe ($MIND). This is a meme/AI coin crossover that really gives us a glimpse of what the future could be like. It uses AI in a way we have not seen yet that gives the project a life of its own. That is because this is a self-sovereign AI agent.

The technology will then be in control of the project itself. That means it controls its own wallet, interacts with d’Apps and you can watch its personality develop via its X and telegram accounts. There are even great staking rewards available with the APY currently at 298%. The presale so far has raised over $7.5 million.

SpacePay- The project that will make paying with crypto easier than ever

Up until now, the big advantage fiat currency still holds over crypto is its handiness when it comes to POS payments. Having to go through the exchange process for crypto just to pay for things can be very time-consuming. This can turn off crypto users from wanting to use certain establishments. SpacePay ($SPY) is offering a solution to this.

SpacePay enhances POS operations for merchants enabling customer purchases with cryptocurrency. They operate through payment machines that allow crypto users to pay in seconds. It opens up a whole new potential sector of customers for retailers.

Conclusion

As you can see there is real merit behind our claim that the best crypto presales will outperform Ripple ($XRP) in 2025. We expect $XRP to post steady gains but if you want real explosive growth, these are the places you need to turn.

