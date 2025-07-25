XRP price prediction: $15 Back in play, but Ripple isn’t the only Crypto to watch in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

XRP has regained its upward momentum after new institutional interest in the ProShares Ultra XRP ETF. With analysts looking at a long-term price of $15, investors are also looking at other investments such as LILPEPE, which is gaining momentum in its presale phases.

XRP ETF Sparks Strong Recovery and Bullish Outlook

XRP has recently rebounded off of $3.42 to trade at $3.47, with increasing ETF-related demand. The ProShares Ultra XRP ETF is becoming popular on institutional trading desks, leading to a surge of interest in Ripple's native token.

Moreover, the recent crypto laws in the U.S. have provided a positive environment to use digital assets. The regulatory clarity has motivated big investors to increase exposure, and on-chain data indicates that the volume of large wallets has tripled. This build-up trend is an indication of increased trust in the long-term value of XRP. On Monday, XRP was trading above $3.60 before a short-term correction. According to market analysts, this retracement was not a bearish reversal but rather a healthy pullback. With the current momentum, XRP may revisit old highs and potentially reach $15 in the long term.

Key Catalysts Behind XRP’s $15 Price Projection

To get XRP to $15, a number of catalysts need to line up. The most direct is the enhanced demand via ETFs, which enhance access and liquidity. As ProShares leads the way, other issuers could follow, increasing the institutional presence of XRP. Utility is another factor. The network of Ripple facilitates real-time cross-border settlements. The volume of transactions on the XRP Ledger is likely to increase as more financial institutions use RippleNet. This increased demand can push the price of the token upwards.

Furthermore, the fact that Ripple continues to expand globally and seeks a MiCA license in the EU supports its strategic course. With the maturity of regulatory frameworks, the adoption of XRP into traditional finance systems may gain momentum, offering more fundamental backing to a multi-year rally.

LILPEPE Emerges as a Competitive Contender in 2025

In addition to the growth of XRP, investors are also paying attention to LILPEPE, a meme coin project that is developing on an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 chain. It has high-speed, low-cost infrastructure and actual utility, such as a meme coin launchpad to mint new tokens.

LILPEPE is at Stage 7 of its presale with a price of $0.0016 and by selling more than 7.9 billion tokens out of the 26.5 billion allocated to the presale, it has raised more than $10.7 million and after this phase is over, the price will rise to $0.0017.

The team is also conducting a $777,000 giveaway to encourage early participation, where the top ten participants who contribute at least $100 and fulfill social tasks will each get $77,000 LILPEPE tokens.

After presale, the project will be listed on two centralized exchanges, improving access and liquidity. There are also rumors about a possible listing on a large international platform, but it is not confirmed. LILPEPE has zero tax on trades, staking rewards, anti-bot protection, and DAO governance and the next steps in its roadmap are NFT integration and cross-chain expansion. These characteristics distinguish it among most meme-based tokens and indicate its long-term growth potential.

Conclusion: XRP Eyes $15, But LILPEPE Shows Parallel Upside

The recovery and increasing institutional interest in XRP allow it to reach a target of $15 within a multi-year period. However, as XRP draws the interest of large-caps, smaller assets such as LILPEPE are gaining traction with distinct value propositions. Investors seeking scalable infrastructure and meme-based tokens are positioning LILPEPE as a side bet in the crypto market in 2025.

