XRP is trading near $2.89 after months of consolidation. Investors watch $2.70–$3.00 as key support and resistance, and these ETF launches in October could bring billions in inflows.

Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is gaining attention as a top PayFi altcoin. It's live wallet beta, CertiK verification, and global crypto-to-bank utility attract early investors, hence Remittix may offer higher long-term returns alongside XRP in 2025.

XRP Price Outlook: ETFs, Institutional Demand, and Near-Term Trends

XRP price is currently $2.89. The token has been trading between $2.70 and $3.00 in the last two months, and this is after a good rally at the beginning of the year 2025. Analysts are positive that XRP might experience increased prices in the short term because of the institutional demand.

It can be seen in futures data that almost 400,000 XRP contracts have been traded on CME, which equals 18 billion in notional value. This is approximately 6% of the total supply of XRP. New spot ETFs with XRP that might start in October may capture between 10 and 20 billion in inflows in the first year.

The XRP prices could be driven up to 2026 to around $20 to $30, in an institutional interest, in case of adoption. Minor volatility should be regarded as more significant in the short term than the long-term trend. The sentiment in the community is also high, and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse applauded attendance at events in South Korea.

The Swell conference of Ripple during November is likely to unveil additional alliances, which can be a catalyst for adoption. Being part of ETFs like the Nasdaq Crypto Index gives XRP credibility among institutions and is an indication that the question of mainstream involvement is increasing.

Remittix: The Ethereum-Powered Altcoin Making Waves

Remittix has raised over $26.8 million, sold over 672 million tokens, and is currently priced at $0.1130. The project is fully verified as #1 on CertiK, and its wallet beta is live. Remittix is designed for real-world PayFi use, allowing users to send crypto to bank accounts in over 30 countries. Early adoption and deflationary tokenomics make Remittix a strong alternative for investors looking beyond XRP.

Remittix Key Advantages:

Fully verified as #1 on CertiK, ensuring maximum security.

Wallet beta is live with real-time FX conversion for convenience.

Supports crypto-to-bank transactions in over 30 countries.

Deflationary tokenomics support long-term value growth.

Backed by a working infrastructure, not just hype or speculation.

Conclusion: Why Remittix and XRP Could Lead Market Gains

XRP price predictions suggest strong upside potential thanks to upcoming ETFs, growing institutional adoption, and community support. However, Remittix combines working PayFi infrastructure, cross-border utility, and security verification, which could deliver even higher returns.

Investors seeking exposure to both regulatory-backed altcoins and emerging Ethereum-based projects may find early positions in Remittix particularly compelling. October could be a pivotal month for both assets, with XRP capturing institutional inflows and Remittix establishing itself as a leading PayFi token.

News.Az