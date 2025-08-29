XRP price prediction: XRP forecast flat for remainder of 2025, while Layer Brett sets stage for parabolic breakout

+ ↺ − 16 px

2025 has been a landmark year for XRP. From headline-making ecosystem launches to long-awaited integrations across payment rails, the coin finally shook off the cloud of regulatory uncertainty that had dogged it for years. At one point, the optimism around XRP reached a fever pitch.

However, most analysts are now tempering expectations after XRP slipped below $3 again. Investors are looking elsewhere and right now, it's the newly launched meme ecosystem, Layer Brett that got them hooked. In fact, its ongoing presale raked in close to $1M in just days.

XRP price prediction: A year of progress, a future of stagnation

The early months of 2025 were marked by strong moves in XRP. The launch of new cross-border settlement partnerships and the integration of on-chain payment systems gave the asset its most utility-driven boost in years. Ripple’s ecosystem saw historical milestones, including expansions in Asia, the RLUSD launch, and a surge of developer interest. Traders were quick to interpret these moves as catalysts that could send XRP soaring past the $3 mark with ease.

XRP price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

For a time, that narrative held. XRP reclaimed levels that many thought were gone for good, testing the $2.90–$3.00 band with surprising resilience. Some technical models briefly hinted at further rallies, with Fibonacci levels suggesting moves toward $3.45 if momentum held. The enthusiasm was real.

But enthusiasm fell short. Despite the ecosystem’s successes, momentum has cooled.

XRP price analysis. Source: X/Casi Trades

Analysts reviewing market structure point to a narrowing band between $2.85 and $3.06—a zone XRP can’t seem to escape. The XRP price prediction for the remainder of 2025 has shifted from bullish dreams to cautious neutrality.

Layer Brett: A meme coin with substance

On the other hand, Layer Brett (LBRETT) has managed to turn what is usually dismissed as meme-driven speculation into a project with tangible infrastructure. At its core, Layer Brett is not just a token for jokes or online culture—it is being built as a Layer-2 solution that leverages Ethereum’s security while addressing two of its most persistent challenges: high transaction costs and slow throughput.

Beyond staking, Layer Brett integrates gamified NFT features and a community treasury aimed at funding ecosystem growth. With LBRETT, meme culture draws attention, utility sustains engagement, and Ethereum’s infrastructure provides scalability. For analysts, this blend makes Layer Brett more than a fleeting trend. It represents a new phase of meme coins and its ongoing presale success is proof.

The presale has now exceeded $850,000 in funding within days. Demand has pushed the price up to $.0047 from $0.004 and the FOMO isn't going down. If early momentum is any indication, LBRETT could evolve into a model that future projects emulate and an enabling ecosystem for all meme enthusiasts.

Conclusion

XRP has had one of its strongest years in recent memory. Yet the market is forward-looking, and the current XRP price prediction indicates that much of the good news is already priced in.

Layer Brett, by contrast, is the wild card. Combining Ethereum’s scaling power with meme coin virality and community-driven incentives, it has the hallmarks of a project capable of far more than short-term speculation. The presale is still on and the price just jumped to $0.0047. It won't remain this low for long, so don't let this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity pass.

