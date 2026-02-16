Yandex Maps blurs graveyards to obscure Russia's Ukraine losses

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian platform "Yandex Maps" has started blurring cemeteries in a manner similar to how it obscures military sites, seemingly to hide the extent of losses in the war against Ukraine.

Russia’s army is taking such massive losses in Ukraine that the scale is visible from space. In Russia, the Kremlin-controlled service “Yandex” has started to blur cemeteries on its maps, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ukrainian military blogger Necro Mancer, who compiles information on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, drew attention to the change.

He found that Yandex Maps applied blurring to the New Cemetery in Severomorsk, treating it like a military site.

The location is roughly 1,800 kilometers from Ukraine. Severomorsk is the main base of Russia’s Northern Fleet, and burials at the New Cemetery are clearly linked to Russian military losses in Ukraine.

Satellite imagery shows the cemetery has expanded dramatically since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Moreover, additional land has been allocated for future burials.

Russian military losses are a state secret. The Kremlin tightly guards casualty figures from this war. Still, it is known the toll runs into the hundreds of thousands—a record in the country’s modern history.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, the aggressor’s total irrecoverable losses over four years of war have already exceeded 1.2 million people. This figure includes, among others, the wounded.

News.Az