Google gains market share as Yandex loses ground in Azerbaijan

In January, Google further solidified its dominance in Azerbaijan's search engine market, increasing its share across all platforms—desktop, mobile, and tablet—to 85.9%.

According to Statcounter data, Google’s market share rose by 2.15 percentage points compared with December and by 0.96 percentage points year-on-year, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Yandex, which ranks second, continued to lose ground. Its market share fell by 1.34 percentage points month-on-month and by 0.82 percentage points compared with January last year, dropping to 12.52%. This marked the second consecutive monthly decline, with total losses amounting to 3.2 percentage points over the period.

Bing, ranked third, saw its share decrease by 0.55 percentage points from December, though it recorded a slight annual increase of 0.08 percentage points, reaching 1.06%.

DuckDuckGo placed fourth, with its market share declining by 0.12 percentage points month-on-month and by 0.05 percentage points year-on-year to 0.30%.

Yahoo ranked fifth, posting a monthly decline of 0.13 percentage points and an annual drop of 0.22 percentage points, leaving its share at 0.14%.

