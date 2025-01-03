Yankees reunite with Andrew Velazquez on minor league deal for 2025

The New York Yankees are reuniting with a familiar face in a bid to strengthen their infield depth for the 2025 season.

The Yankees are signing infielder Andrew Velazquez to a minor league deal. The contract reportedly includes an invite to spring training, News.az reports, citing The Sporting News. Velazquez, 30, is a native of The Bronx, and he had a brief but fun stint wearing the pinstripes during the 2021 season.Though he only appeared in 28 games that season, it was by far the best of his career. He hit .224 with six extra-base hits, six RBI and a 61 OPS+. He mostly played shortstop for the Yankees, but he has experience playing all over the diamond.The Yankees need infield depth after Gleyber Torres signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers. The Yankees also traded away his potential replacement in prospect Caleb Durbin as a part of the Devin Williams trade.This move doesn't solve the Yankees' issues at second base, nor does it keep them from adding a bigger name to the mix.But as it currently stands, Velazquez could be competing with DJ LeMahieu, Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera for the second base gig.

