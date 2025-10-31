Yemen and Iran discuss implementing a peace roadmap

+ ↺ − 16 px

Senior diplomats from Yemen and Iran discussed recent political developments and considered strategies to further advance the implementation of the Yemen peace roadmap.

Mohammed Abdul Salam, the spokesman for the Ansarullah movement and head of Yemen’s National Salvation Government’s negotiating team, met with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht Ravanchi in Muscat on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

During the meeting, Abdul Salam provided an update on the latest developments on the ground in Yemen, emphasizing national unity and solidarity among the Yemeni people.

He also expressed appreciation for the political and moral supports extended by Iran to the government and people of Yemen in the face of foreign aggression.

For his part, Takht Ravanchi praised the resilience and principled stance of the Yemeni people, highlighting their support for the Palestinian cause.

He described Yemen’s steadfast resistance against unlawful and aggressive actions by the Zionist regime as both historic and dignified.

The two sides further exchanged views on the ongoing political developments and consultations with various parties regarding the implementation of the Yemen peace roadmap.

News.Az