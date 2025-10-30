Iran appoints new ambassador to Armenia

Iran has named Khalil Shirgholami as its new ambassador to Armenia.

He will replace Mehdi Sobhani, who recently completed his tenure, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Shirgholami has served as Vice President for Research at the Institute for Political and International Studies, a leading Iranian foreign policy think tank based in Tehran.

