Yemen's Houthis claim second attack on US carrier in Red Sea in 24 hours - UPDATED

Yemen's Houthis claim second attack on US carrier in Red Sea in 24 hours - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yemen's Houthis on Monday claimed to have targeted a US aircraft carrier in the northern Red Sea with multiple rockets and drones for the second time in 24 hours.

"In response to the ongoing American aggression against our country, the Yemeni Armed Forces (Houthi forces) targeted the American aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman in the northern Red Sea for the second time within 24 hours," the group's military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said in a televised statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He noted that the attack was carried out with multiple ballistic and cruise missiles and drones, in what he described as "a confrontation that lasted for several hours."

Saree added that the group's forces also managed to repel the warplanes' hostile attack, pushing them back.

The Houthi spokesman warned that escalation against Yemen will be confronted with a counter-escalation.

The American side is yet to comment on the Houthi statement.

***

Yemen's Houthis have attacked the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman in the northern Red Sea in response to US strikes in Yemen.

Houthi representative Yahya Saria told Al Masirah TV channel about this, News.Az reported.

"The US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and its accompanying ships were attacked in the northern Red Sea using 18 ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as a drone," he said.

News.Az