Yemeni army claims hypersonic missile attack on Israeli airbase

A missile, which according to Yemen's Houthis is a "hypersonic" missile named "Palestine 2" is pictured at an unknown location, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on September 16, 2024. Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS

The Yemeni army has launched fresh missile strikes on Israel.

In a statement on Friday morning, the Yemeni Armed Forces said its missile force had carried out a military operation targeting Israel’s Ramat David Airbase, which is located in the southeast of Haifa, News.Az reports, citing IRNA.

It said that the operation was carried out with a “Palestine-2” hypersonic ballistic missile as part of Yemen’s support for the Palestinian people.

“The missile successfully reached its target, thanks to Allah, while the interception systems failed to intercept it,” the statement added.

