Yemen’s Presidential Council Chairman receives invitation to Azerbaijan

Rashad Muhammad al-Alimi, Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, has been invited to the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku in 2026.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Shahin Abdullayev presented a letter of invitation from President Ilham Aliyev to Yemeni Foreign Minister Shaya Mohsen al-Zindani, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

During the meeting, the Yemeni Foreign Minister expressed his country's interest in enhancing ties of friendship and cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The minister also highlighted the recent developments in the region and the threats to world shipping in the Red Sea basin.

