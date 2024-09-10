Yerevan and Baku agreed on 13 clauses and the preamble of the peace agreement - Armenian PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia and Azerbaijan have managed to agree on 13 clauses and preambles in the draft peace agreement, and the Armenian authorities propose to sign the already agreed clauses," the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan made this proposal during his speech at the "Yerevan Dialogue" international forum, News.Az reports citing TASS .

13 clauses and preamble of the draft peace agreement have been fully agreed upon, 3 articles have been partially decided upon, and they consist of approximately two proposals. We propose to sign the agreed clauses as soon as possible," Pashinyan said.The prime minister added that peace in the South Caucasus is possible and real.

