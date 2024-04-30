Yerevan fails to confirm Mirzoyan and Bayramov's meeting - Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The date of the planned negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Kazakhstan has not been set yet, as Yerevan has not yet responded to the proposal, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Alibek Bakayev told reporters, News.az reports.

He made the remark during the 3rd session of the Arab Economic Cooperation Forum with Central Asian countries and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"As far as I know, the date of the meeting has not been determined yet, because no response has been received from all future participants. So far, Armenia has not given its consent, but we expect that these negotiations will take place," Bakayev said.

News.Az