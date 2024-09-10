Yerevan hails Moscow’s role in peace process with Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday lauded Moscow’s constructive role in the ongoing peace process between Baku and Yerevan.

Speaking at the Yerevan Dialogue Forum, Mirzoyan emphasized that Russia initiated the mediation efforts that brought both nations to the negotiating table, News.Az reports citing Armenian media."Russia is the country that started the intermediary process, leading Armenia and Azerbaijan to engage in discussions. This role was later continued by the US, EU, and other countries and partners such as France and Germany," Mirzoyan stated.However, he also recognized that each country has its own interests, which may not always align perfectly with those of Armenia or Azerbaijan.Mirzoyan also expressed regret over his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov's absence from the forum in Yerevan.

News.Az