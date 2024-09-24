Yerevan says ready to swiftly sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan

Yerevan is ready to swiftly sign a peace treaty with Baku, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has stated.

Mirzoyan made the remarks during a meeting with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media. The Armenian foreign minister noted that the latest proposal sent to Baku regarding the draft peace treaty was directed towards it.Mirzoyan stressed that Armenia’s vision on ensuring regional stability is based on the principles of unconditional respect for territorial integrity and inviolability of borders, as well as initiatives aimed at economic interconnectivity.

