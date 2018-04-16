Yerevan: Situation in Baghramyan Avenue worsened, but then calmed down

Yerevan: Situation in Baghramyan Avenue worsened, but then calmed down

+ ↺ − 16 px

The situation in Baghramyan Avenue slightly worsened; protesters and police officers exchanged accusations, news.am reports.

Protesters claim that police officers are not implementing agreement and gradually moving the barbed wire in order to force out protesters, police officers say that protesters throw at them various objects.

The situation was stabilized thanks to the intervention of MP Ararat Mirzoyan, who agreed with the police that they would not move the barbed wire. Even greater tension arose when the police officers put on gas masks. MP Nikol Pashinyan called on supporters to behave respectfully towards policemen.

News.Az

News.Az