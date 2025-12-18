Young Azerbaijani boxers shine at European Championship

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani boxers claimed two gold and two silver medals at the U-17 European Boxing Championship held in Keinbaum, Germany.

Gular Huseynova (48kg) won gold after defeating Türkiye’s Asmin Cabas, while Gardash Rahimov (46kg) also took the top spot by overcoming Romania’s Birham-Pasa Iuseima, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation.

Shahin Aslanov (60kg) and Shukar Aliyev (75kg) earned silver medals for Azerbaijan at the championship.

The event featured 382 athletes from 29 countries, showcasing the next generation of European boxing talent.

