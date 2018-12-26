Zakharova: Russia to do everything possible to resolve Karabakh conflict

Zakharova: Russia to do everything possible to resolve Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia will do everything possible to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Trend reports referring to Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

Zakharova made the remarks during a press conference on Dec. 26.

“We do not set a time-frame,” she said. “If we talk about time, of course, we have always stood for rapid settlement of the conflict and all measures aimed at speedy settlement of this problem. But frankly speaking, I can not say about specific time-frame.”

“Unfortunately, the conflict is protracted," Zakharova said, adding that everything that will depend on the Russian side will be done.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az