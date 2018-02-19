Zakir Hasanov: War in Karabakh can start any moment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov does not rule out the resumption of the war on the Karabakh front line at any moment.

Oxu.Az reports citing the Defense Ministry that Z. Hasanov has received the European Union special envoy for the crisis in the South Caucasus and Georgia Toivo Claar on Feb.19.

Z. Hasanov noted that the two armed armies stand opposite each other on the front line and did not rule out the resumption of the war at any moment.

The Azerbaijani minister drew the attention of his interlocutor to the fact that the territories of Azerbaijan recognized by the international community are still under occupation of Armenia, and the negotiation process is still unsuccessful.

"The minister noted that instead of investigating the consequences of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, it would be better if the international structures made efforts to resolve the conflict completely, eliminating the roots of its origin," the report says.

T. Claar, in turn, noted the importance of an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict to ensure stability in the South Caucasus. He also stressed the commitment of the European Union to continue negotiations.

