Zangilan Airport included in ICAO international location index catalog

The State Civil Aviation Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport received a positive conclusion from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for a code for the Zangilan International Airport, which is under construction in Karabakh, News.Az reports citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The airport has been assigned a four-letter ICAO code - UBBZ. The information will be published in the March issue of the ICAO Locations Index (ICAO, Doc 7910/182) and shared with the international community.



