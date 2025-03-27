Zelensky arrives in Paris to attend ‘Coalition of the Willing’ summit for Ukraine

Zelensky arrives in Paris to attend ‘Coalition of the Willing’ summit for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Paris to attend a summit of the “Coalition of the Willing”, seeking to finalize work on short-term support for Kyiv’s military.

Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov confirmed that Zelensky has arrived in France, and that he would hold talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Elysee Palace posted on its website that Macron will host a working dinner with Zelensky at 6 p.m. local time (1700GMT).

Zelensky’s visit to France comes as Paris is set to host a summit of the “coalition of the willing,” which Macron said will “finalize our work on short-term support for the Ukrainian army.”

The initiative, led by London and Paris, was announced by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer earlier this month, which he said aims to "defend a deal in Ukraine and guarantee peace."

News.Az