Zelensky: Bulgaria is among friendly countries to support Ukraine

"Bulgaria is among the friendly countries in the context of supporting Ukraine," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said during a joint briefing with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kirill Petkov, answering a question from journalists about Bulgaria's support for Ukraine in the context of military assistance, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

"I was open and frank when I thanked the prime minister, who really helps us. Not just wants to help, not just promises. But who helps," Zelensky said.

He added that each country helps with what it can.



"Sometimes a country may have, for example, a thousand aircraft and not allocate a single one. And someone may not have them, but give more than you have. And therefore, I believe that Bulgaria is among the friendly countries from that second the list that I just told you about. To help with various steps: both through sanctions, to support membership in the European Union, and to repair important equipment...which today can simply save people's lives. This is also supported, defense support, to protect our state," the President of Ukraine said.

News.Az