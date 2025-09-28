Zelensky claims Russia uses 'shadow fleet' tankers to launch drones towards Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, citing intelligence data, claimed that Russia is using its so-called "shadow fleet" of oil tankers to launch and control drones over European cities.

The comments come amid increased tension between Russia and NATO countries over airspace violations, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Over the past month, Russian drones have violated Polish, Romanian, and possibly Dutch, Finnish, and Danish airspace.

Zelensky made the comments during his evening address, calling for additional sanctions to be implemented on Russia's shadow fleet, amid the drone threats.

"It is especially important that the sanctions hit Russia's energy trade and the entire infrastructure of the Russian tanker fleet painfully," Zelensky said. "This is further evidence that the Baltic Sea and other seas should be closed to Russian tankers, at least for the shadow fleet."

Russia's shadow fleet has been increasingly targeted by Western sanctions as Ukraine's international partners seek to limit Russian oil revenues, which help fund Moscow's war machine.

The shadow fleet includes hundreds of older, often uninsured or poorly maintained tankers. These typically operate under the flags of other countries and have little transparency, making it difficult for regulators to enforce sanctions.

