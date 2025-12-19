Zelensky congratulates President Aliyev on birthday, praises Baku-Kyiv partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has extended birthday greetings to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, praising Azerbaijan’s development under his leadership.

In a letter published on the Azerbaijani presidential website, Zelensky said that under Aliyev’s guidance, Azerbaijan has become a modern and successful state, confidently strengthening its role and influence in the international arena. He noted that the country has achieved significant results, including the restoration and consolidation of its territorial integrity, News.Az reports.

“I highly appreciate your personal contribution, as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to the strengthening of the friendship between our peoples and the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Azerbaijan, based on mutual support, respect for international law, state sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” Zelensky said. He added that the partnership between Kyiv and Baku supports a just peace in the Black Sea–Caspian region and fosters mutually beneficial cooperation in energy, economic and trade, humanitarian, and other areas.

Zelensky also expressed gratitude to President Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people for Baku’s solidarity and practical support “amid the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.” He praised Azerbaijan’s humanitarian aid, which helped ensure the functioning of Ukraine’s energy facilities, its participation in the reconstruction of the city of Irpin in Kyiv Oblast, and its role in the treatment and rehabilitation of Ukrainian children from frontline regions.

The Ukrainian leader wished President Aliyev robust health and continued success, and he extended wishes of peace, prosperity, and progress to the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

News.Az