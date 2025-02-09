Zelensky named the conditions necessary to end the war in 2025

Zelensky named the conditions necessary to end the war in 2025

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy inspects the fortification lines in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ending the war in Ukraine in 2025 is possible, but for this to happen, the necessary measures must be taken. In particular, sanctions against Russia must be strengthened and our country must be given security guarantees.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in an interview with the British television channel ITV News, News.Az reports.

According to him, Kyiv will not accept a freeze in the conflict, which "will only postpone a new wave of aggression."

"If Russia is allowed to retain control over the occupied territories, Putin will perceive this as a signal of impunity and in a few years will start a war again. We need real security guarantees that will make new aggression impossible," Zelensky emphasized.

He also noted that a plan for a just peace should be based on international law and take into account Ukrainian interests, and not be beneficial only to third countries.

V. Zelensky emphasized that it was in 2025 that all the opportunities for ending the war emerged. He added that US President Donald Trump also wants this.

"I believe that there are all the possibilities for this today. In my opinion, Trump wants a quick end to the war," the Ukrainian leader added.

News.Az