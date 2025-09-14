Zelensky spoke about problems in the Russian oil industry due to Ukrainian strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries, their terminals and oil depots have significantly limited the oil industry in the Russian Federation, and this significantly limits the war, News.Az reports.

"The most effective sanctions - the sanctions that act the fastest - are fires on Russian oil refineries, their terminals, oil depots. They have significantly limited the Russian oil industry, and this significantly limits the war. The Russian war is actually a function of oil, a function of gas, all other Russian energy resources," the head of state noted.

He thanked the special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine, who recently, in his words, "did very well in Primorsk."

"The largest oil terminal in Russia on the Baltic Sea. There is significant damage, everything has been checked. And this is noticeable for the enemy," the president noted.

He stressed that Ukrainian special forces "are also keeping the port of Ust-Luga and all other Russian points of entry to the world market in their field of vision."

"Currently, the drones of the Security Service of Ukraine are capable of operating at a distance of more than a thousand kilometers. The Special Operations Forces, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the Main Intelligence Directorate are also working. Thank you all for your accuracy. When there is a result, we celebrate the result," Zelensky said.

News.Az